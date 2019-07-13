Windsor Running Festival: Man signs for Thames Hospice in memory of father

There is still time to book your place for the Windsor Half Marathon.

Robert Easton, 42, is running the Windsor Half Marathon for Thames Hospice in memory of his father, Graham Easton, who was cared for by Thames Hospice this year.

Robert, fondly called ‘Bob’ by his dad, said: “I wanted to tell Dad in his last few days that I was going to be doing something for him and for a charity. I also wanted to give back to the people that helped care for my dad so well.”

Bob is running alongside his friend from university, Tania O’Connor, and together they are hoping to raise £2,500 for Thames

Hospice, a charity for adults in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire who require respite, therapy, emotional support and end of life and palliative care.

Graham was involved with sport all his life, playing rugby for many years at Beaconsfield RFC, and completed many a round of golf at Burnham Beeches Golf Club.

Bob inherited his love for team sports playing hockey as a student in Nottingham and for Maidenhead Hockey Club, and now coaches the girl’s under 10 hockey team in his home town of Guildford at the weekends.

He also admits to having an ‘obsession’ with squash and golf, playing both to a high standard.

Although Bob states that he is not built for long distance running, last year he ran the London Marathon in just four hours eight minutes on one of the hottest days on record. He has also completed the Woking Half Marathon twice. Bob added: “I ran the Woking Half in one hour 45 minutes but I have been looking at the course for Windsor and it is definitely hilly… so I think I will be happy with two hours!”

When asked what he is most looking forward to about the Windsor Half, he said: “I love that community feel on the start line – we are all running for a personal reason.

“Everyone has done some sort of training, people are apprehensive, really friendly and excited to do well. It is also really nice to have something to remember my dad by.”

Peter Hier, race director, added: “The Windsor Running Festival, made up of the Windsor Women’s 10k on the Saturday and the Half Marathon on the Sunday, is first and foremost a community event, and so it is important to us that we help and support the borough through fundraising and donation. Thousands of pounds are raised every year at the event for worthy causes and we wish Bob, and all our charity runners the best of luck!”

To secure your place for the Windsor Half Marathon on Sunday, September 29