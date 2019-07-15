The Millennium Trust buys bench for the Parapet clinic at King Edward VII Hospital

12:00PM, Monday 15 July 2019
The Parapet breast cancer clinic at King Edward VII’s Hospital on Beaumont Street has recently acquired its very own bench.
The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames’ charity The Millennium Trust supports illness projects in Windsor and Maidenhead and provides small grants to surgeries to help needy patients, including giving regular grants to The Parapet breast cancer clinic.
The bench will help to provide a place of rest for patients and visitors to the clinic.
