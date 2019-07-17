Fire damage causes train delays between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside

All trains between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside will be diverted via Kingston after a lineside fire caused eight platforms at London Waterloo station to be closed.

Network Rail engineers will be working through the night to fix the damage and South Western Railway passengers are being advised to check their journeys before travelling and use alternative routes where possible.

Services on other routes may also be subject to short notice cancellations or delays.

A spokesperson for Network Rail and South Western Railway said: “We are very sorry for the disruption South Western Railway passengers are experiencing.

"A lineside fire this morning caused significant damage to some of the rail infrastructure in the Waterloo area, fully closing platforms 16 – 24.

"Trains will be delayed or cancelled until the end of service today and disruption is likely to impact services tomorrow morning.”

Ticket acceptance is taking place on Great Western Railway services between London Paddington and Windsor/Reading and at Reading 4/X4 and First in Berkshire & Thames Valley route 8 buses.

Customers delayed by 15 minutes or more may be entitled to compensation. Visit https://www.southwesternrailway.com/contact-and-help/refunds-and-compensation/automated-delay-repay to find out more.