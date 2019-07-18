SITE INDEX

    • Royal Windsor Summer Show celebrates legacy of Queen Victoria

    The Royal Windsor Summer Show is returning to the grounds of St. George’s School Windsor Castle tomorrow (Saturday).

    Hosted by the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society, the show will feature amateur horticultural and floral art competitions, live music from Swing 42 Jazz Band and a dance performance from the Windsor-based Rhodes Academy of Dance.

    This year the show, which is supported by the Windsor Express, is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria.

    Andrew Try, chairman of the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society has urged people to look at the schedule and enter “anything and everything you can”.

    He said: “The children’s section is packed full and the new school competition classes in craft and gardening are not to be missed.”

    There is also the chance to enter the Windsor Express photography competition which can be any photo inspired by the Victorians and their impact on the modern world.

    The show takes place from 11-5pm.

     Visit rwrhs.com/summer-show/ for further information.

