    • Cork House in Eton nominated for a 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize for architecture

    A house in Eton made entirely of cork that emits next to zero carbon has been nominated for a prestigious architecture award.

    Cork House, designed by Matthew Barnett with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton, has been short-listed for an RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Stirling Prize for architecture.

    The building is up against six others to be named the UK’s best building.

    Every part of the house, situated within the Grade II listed Mill House area of Eton, can be re-used and recycled.

    The house has been built from expanded cork blocks and has been made using waste from the cork stopper industry.

    It is also ‘designed for disassembly’ and can be constructed by hand.

    It was described by RIBA judges as ‘a noble, momentous model to aspire to’.

    A spokesman from RIBA Architecture said: “The first of its type, it is truly exciting to think what this project could inspire within the architectural world.

    “MPH Architects and the collaborative team, which includes not only The Bartlett School of Architecture UCL but also The University of Bath, Amorim UK, Ty-Mawr the BRE and consultants Arup and BRE, have really done something special with this project.”

    Other buildings in the shortlist include a rural opera house, a whisky distillery in Scotland and London Bridge Station.

    RIBA will announce the winner of its highest accolade in October.

