Committee launched to help create a Windsor Town Council

A committee has been created to help make the idea of a Windsor Town Council a reality.

The Windsor Town Council Committee has elected former Royal Borough councillor Dee Quick as chairman and will commission a study on the governance of Windsor, which will look at how to implement a new town council.

Earlier this month a petition was launched to create a town council, which has received cross-party support and nearly 300 signatures.

It states a town council would ‘better represent the local needs of Windsor people’ and put the town on ‘equal footing’ with neighbouring areas. The town council would not replace the Royal Borough.

Dee Quick, a born and bred Windsor resident said she thinks a town council for Windsor is a ‘brilliant idea’.

She said: “Windsor deserves a town council and needs to have local representation.

“Local decisions need to be made locally.”

Richard Endacott, chairman of West Windsor Residents Association, who created the online petition, will serve as chief executive of the committee.

The committee states the council, if created, would be made up of representatives of all political parties from different areas of the town.

Andre Walker, a former political advisor for the Royal Borough, will act as deptuy chief executive. He said: “The creation of this committee is without question the biggest development in local government in decades.”

When asked by the Express if there was a need for a town council earlier this month, Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick) cabinet member for Windsor, said she thought the current system worked well.

The petition needs more than 1,500 to be debated by full council.

Visit http://petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/TownCouncil to view the petition.