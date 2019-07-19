NHS apologises after terminally ill man forced to buy medical supplies off eBay

Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust has apologised to a terminally ill man after he found himself having to buy medical supplies on eBay.

Richard Picketts, from Willows Riverside Park, has bowel cancer and receives 24-hour care.

The 56-year-old is currently allocated 11 packs of incontinence pads every three months from the NHS. Each pack contains 32 pads.

However Mr Picketts says he actually requires 29 packs every three months and has now resorted to buying supplies from eBay.

He said: “Buying the pads on eBay costs me a lot of money.”

He also said his ability to access the pads on eBay has been severely compromised bylarge doses of morphine.

Mr Picketts said he has appealed for more pads, but was told by his case worker that he is being given his allocation according to NHS procedure.

He said: “I should be getting more help, it is not right or fair.”

Richard’s neighbours Joy Smith and John Doheny also contacted Windsor MP Adam Afryie to see if he could help Richard in getting more pads.

A spokesman from his office said they were aware of the situation but could not comment.

When contacted by the Express, a representative from Berkshire NHS Foundaton Trust said: “We have been in direct communication with the gentleman, have acted to resolve the problem, and apologised for the poor experience he has had.

“We are making sure we understand fully what went wrong, so that we can make any changes needed.”

The NHS assessed that Richard was being treated as a incontinence case, when the pads were being used to treat surgical wounds, meaning he is entitled to a higher supply.

Richard added: “The situation is not resolved but it is in the process of possibly being resolved.”