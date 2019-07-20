Royal Collection Trust records highest-ever retail sales

The wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped the Royal Collection Trust to record retail sales last year.

In its annual report, the trust, which sells Royal gifts and memorabilia, revealed it achieved sales totalling £21,722,082 – a £3.5million increase on the year before.

Billiard Room, a newly refurbished shop at Windsor Castle, operated as a temporary retail space during the summer and over the Christmas period.

The report said: “The pop-up shop contributed to strong sales figures for the Castle of £5,894,158, up 23 per cent on the previous year.”

Last year saw a number of memorable events and anniversaries for the Royal Family, with commemorative china made in honour of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the birth of Prince Louis of Cambridge, the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and the 70th birthday of Prince Charles.

Over the past year the trust launched two new collaborations including a collection of silk pyjamas, eye masks and scarves embroidered with corgis and crowns designed by illustrator Karen Mabon and a jewellery line by Vicki Sarge.