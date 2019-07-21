Police find mobile phones stolen in nightclub

10:00AM, Sunday 21 July 2019
Police have asked people to come forward who may have had their mobile phones stolen in a nightclub in Goswell Hill on Saturday, July 13.
TVP Windsor tweeted to say a number of mobile phones had been recovered. Email Robin.Kinghorn@ thamesvalleypolice.pnn.police.uk
A man has been arrested in connection with the thefts.
