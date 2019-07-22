The Fuzzy Bear Comedy Club to open cocktail lounge bar

The Fuzzy Bear Comedy Club in Bridgewater Way is unveiling its new cocktail lounge bar at the end of the month that will cater for people of all ages.

Since opening in 2015, the comedy club has welcomed celebrity comedians including Steven K Amos, Shappi Khorsandi and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Johnny Awswum.

“Lots of people in Windsor don’t know there is a comedy club right under their noises,” said Cliff Bogle, events manager at the Fuzzy Bear: “You don’t need to go to central London to enjoy a good night of comedy.”

The Club is hosting a VIP guest event on Saturday, July 27 for local businesses and charities.

The cocktail lounge bar will have a “hotel feel” to suit corporate parties and all other demographics.

“We want to create a place for people to come and relax.”

The lounge bar will serve a range of Fuzzy Bear-branded pizzas, feature live acoustic music and host open mic nights every Friday inviting people to “showcase a variety of talents.”

Fuzzy Bear is also launching comedy charity fundraisers to raise money for local organisations.

“This is an opportunity for us to do something different to help the community,” said Cliff.

A comedy night in aid of Swan Lifeline is taking place on Friday, September 13.

100 tickets will be sold for £20 each with a portion going to the comedies and the rest donated to the charity.

Each event aims to raise £1200 for the chosen charities.

The Fuzzy Bear is re-opening on Friday, July 26.