In pictures: The anniversary of Queen Victoria's birth celebrated at Royal Windsor Summer Show

The 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth was celebrated at this year’s Royal Windsor Summer Show.

The event, hosted by the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society, saw the grounds of St George’s School transformed into a hub of horticulture, arts and crafts and home-grown vegetables.

Visitors meandered around the show on Saturday inspecting the hundreds of entries in categories covering cookery, gardening, photography and crafts.

An exact replica of the wedding cake from the marriage of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert was also on display.

Royal cake specialist Michael Lewis-Anderson teamed up with royal icing master Eddie Spence to recreate the masterpiece to mark the landmark occasion.

Michael, who also made the wedding cake for the Belgian royal couple King Philip and Queen Matilda, said: “Queen Victoria was actually the trendsetter for making cakes with the royal icing.

“I thought everything was falling into place and this would be a great opportunity to bring the cake to Windsor.”

The Express also ran a photographic competition on the theme of ‘Victorians and their impact on the modern world’.

Alex Denman, trustee of the RWRHS, said: “We had 145 classes this year with more than 650 entries which really was a fantastic effort.

“But our biggest triumph would probably have to be the wheelbarrow competition where we went out to 10 local schools and asked them to design their own containers for pollinators.

“We gave them a wheelbarrow, some seeds and they did the rest.”

RWRHS chairman Andrew Try said: "With the magnificent replica of Queen Victoria’s wedding cake exhibited by Belgian master cake maker Michael Lewis Anderson and the extraordinary Victorian displays by local NAFFAS clubs and a Victorian tea from world famous chocolatier Mark Tilling we were transported back to all things Victoriana in celebration of our founding patron's birthday anniversary."