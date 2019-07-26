Harte and Garter Hotel Tower Brasserie to become The Ivy

The Harte and Garter Hotel on the High Street is handing ownership of the Tower Brasserie tearooms to The Ivy Collection Restaurants next month.

It was announced during a Windsor Town Forum meeting at York House on Thursday last week that the Ivy collection of brasseries and neighbourhood cafes in locations across London and the UK, was expanding into Windsor.

Paul Roach, Windsor, Eton and Ascot town manager, said at the meeting: “Harte and Garter Hotel are handing over their restaurant to The Ivy in August with the intention to strip down and open up as The Ivy restaurant before Christmas.”

Speaking to the Express after the meeting Mr Roach said: “I think it will be a great addition to the town.

“The Ivy is a well-known brand that most people know and I believe it will give a refreshing new dynamic to the hotel.”

The Tower Brasserie restaurant, which currently serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea seven days a week, is scheduled to close for the refurbishments this summer.

Mr Roach said: “The Ivy has been looking for a Windsor location for several years as they stretch their brand beyond London. Although it is not a stand-alone unit I think it is a good compromise and it is perfectly located. I am looking forward to them opening their doors.”

The Ivy will be run separately to the hotel with tables available for residents and non-residents.

The Harte and Garter Hotel and The Ivy Collection did not respond to a request for comment before the Express went to press.