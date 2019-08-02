Legoland reveals plans for new 'headline ride' in 2021

Legoland Windsor is planning to build a new ‘headline ride’.

A planning application submitted by the theme park, dubbed ‘Project Rex’, states that it aims to redevelop the Adventure Land section of the park, which currently contains the Squid Surfer ride, several small kiosks and games, and restaurant Harbourside Fish and Chips.

The application seeks to construct two new rides, play equipment and both hard and soft landscaping.

The Squid Surfer ride and Harbourside Fish and Chips will remain but will be ‘re-themed’ to match the new development.

The headline ride will be inside a 13-metre (42ft) tall building.

No details have been revealed on the theme of the ride, which will correspond to a new or upcoming Lego product.

Another ride, a ‘drop tower’ 13 metres (42ft) tall, is also outlined in the plans. Again, no theme has been revealed.

Aside from the rides, a variety of other features are included in Project Rex, such as play equipment next to the fish and chip restaurant.

The maximum height of the play equipment will be 10.5 metres (34ft).

There will also be a ‘photo opportunity’ building, which will include a photo room and changing room.

The changes are being made so that the park continues to be based on up-to-date Lego products. Legoland aims to build a new headline ride every two years and hopes to finish the work in 2021.

All of the plans are subject to approval.

In 2015 the Royal Borough rejected Legoland’s application to build a haunted house ride, but lost £250,000 when that decision was overturned on appeal.

Ward councillor Helen Price (Ind, Clewer & Dedworth East) said she was broadly in favour of the plans.

She said: “Anything that will mean that there’s more indoor attractions I am all for. “That helps spread the demand across the whole year, reducing the horrendous peak in the summer months.

“It makes sense.”