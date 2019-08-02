In pictures: Cumberland Lodge hosts summer garden party

The grounds of Cumberland Lodge were full of people enjoying a summer garden party on Sunday.

Guests enjoyed a sizzling barbecue and refreshments on the lawn of the Grade II listed 17th century building in Windsor Great Park.

The venue is now home to an educational foundation which has been promoting a more peaceful, open and inclusive society for more than 70 years.

Emma Albery, the friends, alumni and outreach officer at Cumberland Lodge, said: “It was a great day and a wonderful atmosphere, and we raised a good amount of money that will contribute to running our conference series, student programmes and scholarships.

“Many of the guests hadn’t visited Cumberland Lodge before, so we had the chance to tell them more about our charitable work and upcoming events, and to share this beautiful place with them for the first time.”