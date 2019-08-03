SITE INDEX

    • Community groups showcase in Windsor

    The ‘biggest and best’ community group showcase was held in Peascod Street at the weekend.

    The Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead Community Initiative (SWAMI) saw 25 groups demonstrate their work to passers-by on Saturday.

    Stands included the Samaritans, which is celebrating its 50th year in the area, Relate, Royal Voluntary Services and Diabetes UK.

    “The community street showcase is going from strength to strength,” Paul Samuels, a SWAMI organiser, said.

    “We have received so many positive comments, we’re delighted,” he added, saying it was the ‘biggest and best’ showcase yet.

    Entertainment was provided by the Dhol Collective, singer Michelle Bewley and Polish dancers Lesna Polana.

    SWAMI, which was founded in 2017, is led by the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum, Windsor Humanists and the Slough Faith Partnership.

    It aims to bring the diverse communities of Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead together and promote co-operation.

