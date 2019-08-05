Specsavers Windsor optician raises money for eye charity

An optician and her colleagues at the Peas-cod Street branch of Specsavers are raising money to help save the eyesight of people in need in India.

Nandini Soni will be travelling to the Kalinga Eye Hospital in Obisha, north-east India, next month, to carry out eye tests and travel to rural areas to reach those who cannot get to hospital.

The 25-year-old, who has visited India once a year since childhood, said: “This is a way to give back to my own community.”

The Specsavers Windsor team is organising bake sales this month as well as staff mufti days and other activities to raise money for the charity Unite for Sight, which supports eye clinics worldwide and

arranges for volunteers to join sight camps abroad.

Their bake sale in June raised more than £100.

Nandini said: “The res-ponse from my colleagues and customers so far has been amazing. Everyone’s been so supportive.

“Unite for Sight do

incredible work trying to make basic eye care available to those who otherwise have no access to it.

“It’s these basic services that can often save eyesight.”