New craft beer shop to open in Windsor

A new craft beer shop will open in Windsor tomorrow with a variety of local breweries’ drinks available for purchase.

A Hoppy Place is a family-run store which will open its doors in St Leonard’s Road with a grand opening, which will showcase a range of beers.

It is owned by beer-loving wife and husband duo Naomi and Dave Hayward and managed by Naomi’s brother Jason Whitehead.

Naomi, who lives in Maidenhead, left her job as a graphic designer after being inspired by a visit to breweries in California for her honeymoon with Dave.

“We are big craft beer nerds,” she admitted.

“We thought we’d have a beer-themed wedding.”

She said the couple had an ‘epiphany’ while out in California that they wanted to work with beer full-time, and believed there is a gap in the market for a craft beer shop in Windsor.

“I think people are bored of having the same thing,” Naomi suggested when considering why craft beer is so popular.

“I think people like having experiences. Every time they come out to drink they are trying something new.”

A Hoppy Place’s grand opening will take place from 5pm tomorrow (Friday).

It will have 10 keg lines, three casks and showcase local breweries.

Its fridges will be stocked with domestic and international beers and wines, spirits, soft drinks, snacks and merchandise will all be available for purchase.

A Hoppy Place is in 11 St Leonard’s Road.

It will be open 12-9pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, 12-10pm on Thursdays, 12-10.30pm on Friday and Saturday and 12-8pm on Sundays.

Visit www.ahoppyplace.co.uk for more.