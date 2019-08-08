New shop to open in Windsor Yards next month

A new shop is set to open in the Windsor Yards shopping area next month.

The White Company will open its doors in September, selling ‘affordable luxury’ homeware, fashion, perfumes and more.

The British brand will take the place of the former Dorothy Perkins unit, adjacent to Timberland and Vision Express.

The White Company has been a high street staple around the UK for 24 years, and this will be its first store in Windsor.

Robert Gramson, Windsor Yards centre manager, said: “The White Company is excellent news for both Windsor and Windsor Yards. The brand represents both luxury as well as quality products

“The store has great appeal and perfectly complements our already strong line-up of big-name brands and independent retailers – I’ve no doubt many people will be thrilled by this news.

“Windsor is a very special place, with its impressive history and royal connections, so having a retailer of such calibre really does add another excellent point of difference.”

Sarah King, The White Company director of property added: “As a premier shopping and tourist destination catering to a wealth of domestic and international shoppers Windsor was an obvious choice for a new standalone store for The White Company.”