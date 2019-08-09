In pictures: Ex-homeless man organises gig for Windsor charity that helped him

A man who got back on his feet with the help of the Windsor Homeless Project (WHP) organised a gig in aid of the charity.

TJ Lewis walked through the doors of the Windsor Baptist Church, home of the WHP, two years ago. He had been sofa surfing for 16 months after a marriage breakdown and was suffering from depression and anxiety.

With the help of the charity and partner agencies, he is now living at a shared house in Dedworth and has a part-time job at the Henry VI pub in Eton High Street.

The 49-year-old arranged for 10 musical acts to join him at the venue on Sunday for a charity concert.

The event raised £240 for the WHP.

TJ said: “My life has turned around and I’m in a much better place now.

“The Windsor Homeless Project really helped me and I was pleased to be able to show my thanks.”

Nick Roberts, project manager at the WHP, said: “For us it was one of those where someone came through the door on their knees and within about a year he was in a much better place.

“TJ really wanted to do something about his situation and we tried to help him as much as possible.”