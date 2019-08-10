Windsor Running Festival: Daughter to run for Bowl Cancer UK in honour of her dad

11:00AM, Saturday 10 August 2019
A daughter will be running the Windsor Half Marathon for Bowel Cancer UK for her father who was diagnosed
with the disease in May last year.
Charlotte Dyer will be taking part in the race for her father John, whose cancer has now spread to his liver.
She said: “A very close family, we were all totally devastated and heartbroken when we found out about the cancer.
“Over the last year, my dad has been so strong and has undergone two rounds of chemotherapy and had a major operation to remove the cancer from his bowel. However, he is facing a third round of highly intensive chemotherapy to try and shrink the cancer again.
“He has been so incredibly strong throughout this whole process.
“His strength has inspired me to take on the Windsor Half Marathon to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK. Every single donation matters and really does help raise awareness of this terrible disease. I truly believe that the donations and support we’re receiving through this fundraising will encourage my dad to continue his fight to beat cancer.”
Running alongside Charlotte, and guiding her through her training is friend Peter Simpson.
A regular runner, Peter ran the Windsor Half Marathon last year and has been taking Charlotte for training runs and races to prepare her for the Half in Windsor Great Park on Sunday, September 29.
He said: “After hearing the sad news about Charlotte’s father, and how she wanted to sign up for the Windsor Half to raise money to support the charity, I decided to sign up too and help her along her training journey.
“I would like to finish in 1hr 45 minutes, but more importantly, I would like to cross the finish line with Charlotte.
“I am so incredibly proud of her effort, she has come into this new to running and has trained with me for months, putting up with a difficult training schedule and a tough coach.”
To join Charlotte and Peter for the Windsor Half Marathon sign up for your place now at www.runwindsor.com or to donate to Charlotte’s Just Giving Page, helping her reach her target of £2,000, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlottedyer8
Training Tips
The Windsor Running Festival, consisting of the Windsor Women’s 10k on Saturday 28 September and the Windsor Half Marathon on Sunday 29 September, takes place in Windsor Great Park starting and finishing in the shadow of Windsor Castle.
Official race coach for The Windsor Running Festival James Thie is a keen runner and current World Masters indoor champion over 800m, 1,500m and 3,000m. He has coached many athletes at all abilities over many different distances, and has put together some training tips for those of you looking ahead to the 10k or the Half Marathon.How to get the most out of your race day:
To sign up for the Windsor Women’s 10k visit www.windsorwomens10k.com or to register for the Windsor Half Marathon visit www.runwindsor.com
Comments
Most Recent
Top Ten Articles
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.
A new delivery service has launched in the area - and it sees a popular fast food chain delivered to our homes.