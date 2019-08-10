Windsor Running Festival: Daughter to run for Bowl Cancer UK in honour of her dad

A daughter will be running the Windsor Half Marathon for Bowel Cancer UK for her father who was diagnosed

with the disease in May last year.

Charlotte Dyer will be taking part in the race for her father John, whose cancer has now spread to his liver.

She said: “A very close family, we were all totally devastated and heartbroken when we found out about the cancer.

“Over the last year, my dad has been so strong and has undergone two rounds of chemotherapy and had a major operation to remove the cancer from his bowel. However, he is facing a third round of highly intensive chemotherapy to try and shrink the cancer again.

“He has been so incredibly strong throughout this whole process.

“His strength has inspired me to take on the Windsor Half Marathon to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK. Every single donation matters and really does help raise awareness of this terrible disease. I truly believe that the donations and support we’re receiving through this fundraising will encourage my dad to continue his fight to beat cancer.”

Running alongside Charlotte, and guiding her through her training is friend Peter Simpson.

A regular runner, Peter ran the Windsor Half Marathon last year and has been taking Charlotte for training runs and races to prepare her for the Half in Windsor Great Park on Sunday, September 29.

He said: “After hearing the sad news about Charlotte’s father, and how she wanted to sign up for the Windsor Half to raise money to support the charity, I decided to sign up too and help her along her training journey.

“I would like to finish in 1hr 45 minutes, but more importantly, I would like to cross the finish line with Charlotte.

“I am so incredibly proud of her effort, she has come into this new to running and has trained with me for months, putting up with a difficult training schedule and a tough coach.”

To donate to Charlotte's Just Giving Page, helping her reach her target of £2,000, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlottedyer8

Training Tips

The Windsor Running Festival, consisting of the Windsor Women’s 10k on Saturday 28 September and the Windsor Half Marathon on Sunday 29 September, takes place in Windsor Great Park starting and finishing in the shadow of Windsor Castle.

Official race coach for The Windsor Running Festival James Thie is a keen runner and current World Masters indoor champion over 800m, 1,500m and 3,000m. He has coached many athletes at all abilities over many different distances, and has put together some training tips for those of you looking ahead to the 10k or the Half Marathon.How to get the most out of your race day:

Training volume

Don’t panic! All training needs to be progressive and increased at amounts the body can cope with. If you miss training for any reason, (e.g. illness, injury and holidays) it’s not about trying to catch up. You must be clever with the training and maximise the time you have till the big day.

Mix it up

Mixing up your training runs and venues is a key ingredient to enjoying your running and also challenging the body both mentally and physically. So, make sure not all your runs are over the same distance and on the same loop. If you can get out at the weekend, go and find new places to run.

Improve your technique

Everybody runs differently, so your technique is going to be unique. Try running tall, with high hips, and placing each foot directly beneath your centre of mass keeping your arm action relaxed and efficient, with rhythmical stride. As you increase your training, you should expect to see your movement become more efficient, and overall running gait improve.

Wear the right shoes

Going to a specialist running store is very useful – they should be able to give you feedback and advice on your current running shoes, your technique and what extra support you require. This can make a big difference when it comes to preventing injuries; something all runners are trying to achieve.

Set goals

Setting goals is proven to give you the motivation you need to get to continue training. These may include personal goals to get fit and lose weight, or you may aim to complete the 10km or Half Marathon in a certain time. Remember, any goal is a great tool – but you may simply enjoy running – that’s fine, too.

Smarten up your 10K run

There are numerous smartphone apps and trackers that will monitor and motivate you. They will measure your routes, give you split times and show your progression. You can do virtual runs with your friends, have mini competitions and even have real-time online coaching support from trained professionals.

Running is an accessible urban sport – it’s also smart, sociable and healthy. It isn’t a surprise that the 10km distance is so popular to the masses and provides a brilliant stepping stone from shorter 5km distances and also onto the half marathon distance.

