In pictures: Lions spotted throughout Royal Borough

Lions have been spotted across key roads and businesses throughout the Royal Borough.

But there is no need to be alarmed – the colourful big cats are artistic displays put out to raise money for charities and celebrate the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth, as part of the Lions of Windsor and Maidenhead 2019 trail.

They have been sponsored by businesses, schools and organisations and decorated by artists and designers such as Dame Zandra Rhodes and ex-studio head at Christian Lacroix, Craig Wheatley.

The lions will be available to see across the Royal Borough until October and auctioned off to raise money for local and wildlife charities.

There are dozens dotted around Windsor, mostly concentrated north and west of Peascod Street.

Most are in Windsor but there are a few in Maidenhead – one appeared outside Regus in Bell Street.

To find their locations, a map can be bought from information centres in the borough, with the £1 fee going to charity.

The lions trail has been organised by a team including producers, designers and other creatives.

Visit www.lionsofwindsor.org for information.