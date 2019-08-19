Couple sell-up shop in Dedworth Road after 35 years 

A couple who have run a convenience store for 35 years are selling up shop to enjoy a well earned retirement.

Before opening Besto Purewal in Dedworth Road Avtar Singh, 70, and Gurdarshan Kaur Purewal, 72, worked in the Ladybird Factory in Slough.

Even on public holidays they have opened the shop from 6am-8pm, seven days a week.

The couple’s daughter, Mandip Bisla said: “They would even open for half a day on Christmas day, just to make sure the customers have the extra bits and pieces they usually forget.”

“They’ve always put their customers first,” she added.

This includes Gurdarshan delivering shopping to elderly customers who began to struggle getting out for themselves.

While working long hours in the shop the pair also found time to raise Mandip and their son, Gurminder Singh.

Mandip said: “It’s been very hard work and they’ve sacrificed a lot, but they’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.”

One of the things Avtar and Gurdarshan have enjoyed most is seeing the children they used to serve grow into adults with their own youngsters.

Not seeing these ‘lovely friends and customers’ so regularly will be ‘bitter-sweet’ but having only had two holidays since opening-up, Avtar and Gurdarshan are looking forward to more holidays, including visits to Canada and India.

And with five grandchildren they won’t be short of things to keep them occupied.