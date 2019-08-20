BBC Countryfile Live moves to Windsor Great Park

BBC Countryfile Live is moving its four day show to Windsor Great Park in August 2020 after four years at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Tim Etchells, event director at SME London that produces BBC Countryfile Live under licence from BBC Studios, said: “After four great years at Blenheim Palace, where we welcomed over 400,000 visitors, we felt the time was right to move to a new venue where we can continue to build on the show and attract new audiences to join our loyal Oxfordshire visitors who have joined us each year.

“We are very excited about our move to Windsor Great Park and its spectacular parkland setting.”

The celebration of the British countryside will include its traditional Farmyard, Countryfile Kitchen, Dog Lovers’ Arena and live arena shows.

Mat Way, global director, Live Entertainment at BBC Studios, added: “For its fifth year, we have a great opportunity to open at Windsor Great Park, and we look forward to seeing Countryfile Live in a brand new location.”

Commenting on the show’s time in Oxfordshire, Dominic Hare, CEO at Blenheim said: “It has been a real privilege to be part of Countryfile Live over the past four years where we have generated millions of pounds for the local economy.

“The show and its team goes to its new home with our gratitude and very best wishes for the future.”

Countryfile Live will take place at Windsor Great Park in August, 20 – 23 2020.