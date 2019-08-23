Royal Berkshire Fire Authority gifts new fire engines to Windsor Fire Station

11:00AM, Friday 23 August 2019
Two new-style fire engines were gifted to Windsor Fire Station by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority at a ceremony in the Windsor Royal Shopping centre on Friday, August 16.
The new engines feature larger hose reels, improved mobile lighting and battery-powered rescue equipment primarily for use at road traffic incidents.
Cllr Angus Ross, the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority’s lead member for strategic assets, said: “Following the success of the new fire engines at Newbury Fire Station last year, and four other stations prior to that, I am delighted that Windsor and Wokingham fire stations are next in line for these updated engines, which I am sure will benefit their local communities for many years to come.”
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of three men who may have vital information regarding the burglaries where cash and jewellery were stolen.
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.