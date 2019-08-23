Royal Berkshire Fire Authority gifts new fire engines to Windsor Fire Station

Two new-style fire engines were gifted to Windsor Fire Station by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority at a ceremony in the Windsor Royal Shopping centre on Friday, August 16.

The new engines feature larger hose reels, improved mobile lighting and battery-powered rescue equipment primarily for use at road traffic incidents.

Cllr Angus Ross, the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority’s lead member for strategic assets, said: “Following the success of the new fire engines at Newbury Fire Station last year, and four other stations prior to that, I am delighted that Windsor and Wokingham fire stations are next in line for these updated engines, which I am sure will benefit their local communities for many years to come.”