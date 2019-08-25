Residents unanimously vote for motion to create Windsor Town Council

A motion to create a Windsor Town Council received unanimous backing during a meeting at the Guildhall.

The meeting, on Friday, August 16, chaired by former borough councillor and mayor Eileen Quick, was held to assess the level of support for a town council from cross-party and non-political residents.

About 50 residents, councillors and business leaders attended.

In a statement at the meeting, Mrs Quick said: “In the various local government re-organisations, we have ended up with the odd situation of having town or parish councils in Eton, Datchet and Old Windsor but not one here. I have seen what Eton Town Council has achieved and I think Windsor should follow its lead.”

“I am a big supporter of RBWM, I think it serves us well, but there are some things that are best done by the town rather than the borough,” said Mrs Quick.

After the meeting, Richard Endacott, chief executive of the Windsor Town Council committee, said: “The meeting has demonstrated there is popular support for a town council and I feel very positive for the future.”

A petition to form a town council on the borough website currently has more than 500 signatures and campaigners say the total is 1,200 when physical signatures are taken into account.

If the campaign receives enough support – at least 10 per cent of the electorate – it would meet the threshold for a community governance review by the Royal Borough, which has the final decision.

It would then publish draft and final recommendations on its decision.

The Express understands it is unlikely a town council would be formed until after the next local elections in May 2023.

The passed motion declares a town council 'be created for the greater service of our peoples and community', demands action be taken by ‘all public bodies to recognise this body as the fairly constituted and legally accepted town council of Windsor’ and proclaims a ‘shared desire’ to support a town council.