Windsor Fringe Festival to return to town in September

Windsor Fringe Festival is returning to town on Friday, September 20 for a two-week extravaganza of music, dance, comedy and performing arts.

Now in its 48th year, Windsor Fringe is the second oldest festival of its kind in the UK after the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“Windsor Fringe is a two-week arts festival which features everything from theatre, art, comedy, music and family shows,” said Karen Darville, chair of the Windsor Fringe Festival.

She said this year’s highlights include motown, burlesque and cabaret night, Jazz singers and “a pop-up record stall and music around a fire pit.”

More than 130 performers and artists will take to the stage and dazzle audiences with a variety of talents.

Windsor Fringe will also welcome burlesque performers to the festival for the first time

A selection of budding playwrights have entered the prestigious Kenneth Branagh Drama Writing Awards, sponsored by the renowned Northern Irish actor, director and screenwriter.

The award, held at the Old Court, has been running for 16 years and features a diverse range of entries.

In Karen’s words Windsor Fringe is “entertaining, inspiring and, above all, enjoyable.”

Windsor Fringe Festival runs from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, October 6.

Visit https://www.windsorfringe.co.uk/ for more information.