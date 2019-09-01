New historical book highlights women's suffrage movement in Windsor

A book highlighting Windsor’s role in the women’s suffrage story has been written by a Sunninghill author.

Struggle and Suffrage in Windsor celebrates the achievements of women in the town and their role during a time of revolutionary, political and social change.

The book has been written by Katharine Johnson, who has ‘lived on the doorstep of Windsor for 21 years’.

She has based the book on the experiences of activists living in the town.

The book’s publishers, Pen & Sword Books, said one newspaper described Windsor as the place where the suffragettes were ‘most cordially hated’.

Katharine explained this was due to the movement causing Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel to be closed because of safety concerns, which reduced tourism in the town.

This resulted in an even tougher battle for women’s rights campaigners.

One female featured in the book is author and artist Florence Gibb, from Claremont Road, who ran the Windsor and Eton branch of the London Women’s Suffrage Society and was a ‘tireless campaigner for women’s rights’.

Katharine, who gained an MA in history at Cambridge University, said: “She was a suffragist who was not out to cause trouble but wanted to win the argument by persuasion.”

Florence used the Windsor Express to announce debates, meetings and fundraising events and ‘played a vital role in reflecting the women’s suffrage debate in Windsor’.

Other women highlighted in the book include Lady Florence Dixie, a journalist and ‘vigorous campaigner for women’s rights’, who also helped boost the profile of women’s football and was often seen walking her adopted jaguar in Windsor Great Park.

Lady Augusta Churchill, whose home was the former site of Queensmead School in the Great Park, founded the Red Cross in Windsor.

Struggle and Suffrage in Windsor is available to buy for £14.99.