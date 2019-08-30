Sutherland Grange recycling site to remain open despite "repeated fly tipping"

A recycling site will remain open despite calls from a councillor that it should be closed because of fly-tipping.

Fridges, sofas and garden furniture have been dumped at the Sutherland Grange recycling site, located in a lay-by on Maidenhead Road, according to the West Windsor Residents Association.

In a statement on its website, the association called for the recycling point to be closed temporarily to ‘reduce the risk of injury to residents and dogs, reduce the unsightliness and annoyance of anti-social flytipping’.

Cllr Jon Davey (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth West) has called it an ‘absolute disgrace’.

He said: “It needs a daily clean-up and monitoring to ensure it remains very clean, otherwise I will be pushing for it to be removed.”

However Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle), cabinet member for Windsor, said it was important that Sutherland Grange remained open.

Aluminium foil, cans, glass, paper and textiles are collected at the site.

Cllr Rayner said: “It is important residents have access to the area to leave recycling and that we offer this service. There are issues with the site that we are working to improve.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Sutherland Grange recycling centre will be remain-ing open for residents to use. However the site should only be used for recycling of tins and cans, tin foil, glass bottles and jars, paper, cardboard, plas-tic bottles, pots, tubs and trays and textiles.

“Those who leave items that are not accepted at the site or who do not place them in the bins provided are fly-tipping.

“Sutherland Grange site has been the victim of repeated fly- tipping over the last few years which brings a great cost burden to council tax payers in the borough, money that could be better spent on improving kerbside collections for our residents.”