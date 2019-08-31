In pictures: Family Fun Day at The Manor Children's Centre

About 1,000 adults and children attended a Family Fun Day on Wednesday, August 21.

It was organised by Windsor and Datchet Hub Children’s Centres, run by Achieving for Children, which is responsible for seven centres in the area.

The event at The Manor Children’s Centre in Hanover Way is in its fifth year, and free to attend ‘to make it accessible to everyone’.

Children enjoyed ‘lots of learning experiences and fun things to do’. Attractions included Basil & Crew mobile Farm, a police car, messy and soft play, sand art, Trevor the Tractor and a tombola.

There were also stalls and food – although most families brought along a picnic to enjoy in Dedworth Manor Open Space and Play Area which is adjacent to the centre.

There was also a bear hunt of 200 knitted teddies which Age Concern had donated – they had been made by people in care homes for charity.

The message was: “If you find a teddy could you give it a good home, they’re all lost.”

Children’s centre data lead and business support Karen Legg said: “The event was to bring families together to enjoy the outside space and have fun.”

She added: “It was lovely to see all the families out on the field, that’s what we’re about really.”

