In pictures: Windsor CC welcome MCC XI to Home Park for biennial match

Cricketers from Windsor CC played in one of the club’s stand-out fixtures as they took on a team from the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The biennial match, which coincided with Windsor’s President’s Day, took place at Home Park on Sunday, August 18.

MCC batted first and made 149 all-out with Harry Jordan (4-31) and Jamie Hall (4-27) the pick of the bowlers for the host.

But the bowling of Kai Suresh (5-29) proved too hot to handle as Windsor were skittled for 109 in their reply.

Club captain Richard Charters said: “We treat it as our special day with the President’s Day taking place as well. The MCC is such a historical club and it’s definitely one of the highlights of our season.”