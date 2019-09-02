Marks & Spencer to support Battersea Dogs and Cats Home for year 2019/20

Pooches and staff from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home visited Marks and Spencer’s Windsor branch last week to thank it for nominating the home as its charity of the year.

Staff at the Peascod Street store are planning lots of fundraising activities to raise £5,000 for the animal rescue centre in Old Windsor.

Sue Hamilton, M&S commercial operations section manager, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this local dog and cat rescue centre that does so much to help vulnerable animals. Our staff are looking forward to raising much needed funds to support their work.”

Janet Brewer, regional community fundraiser for Battersea, said: “Hopefully this partnership will not only raise money for the charity but also encourage more people to consider adopting a dog or cat in future.”