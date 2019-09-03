Fest of Chihuahuas brings dog lovers to Royal Windsor Racecourse

Hundreds of pooches arrived at the annual Fest of Chihuahas at Windsor Racecourse on Saturday.

“The whole event is built on fun and happy vibes,” said Fest of Chihuahuas founder Rachel Monk. “It was attended by almost double the number of people we expected.”

The event brings “something different to the community” through free Doga sessions, a Chihuahua themed marketplace, ‘Dogs of Instagram’ corner, hippie photo booth and a special performance by Lucky, a Crufts heel work champion.

“It gives everyone a chance to socialise with like minded people.”

They also attempted a Guinness World Record for the largest ever dog photo featuring 276 people and more than 500 dogs.

Rachel founded the event four years ago as a way of sharing her love of the world’s smallest dog breed with others.

“The stereotype of Chihuahuas as designer dogs is just not true. People think they can just sit on their lap and dress them up, but they love long walks as much as any dog and have great, confident personalities.”

Chihuahua Rescue UK were in attendance to advise people about the dangers of these misconceptions that lead to many Chihuahuas ending up in shelters.