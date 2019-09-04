Royal Windsor Steam Express supports Thames Hospice in special trip

The Royal Windsor Steam Express took passengers on a scenic journey from Windsor & Eton Riverside Station to London Waterloo on a special trip in aid of Thames Hospice on Tuesday.

Cllr Sayonara Luxton, Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, teamed up with the Steam Dreams Rail Company to honour her chosen charity.

This was a rare opportunity for Windsor residents to catch the steam train - which has been running from London Waterloo to Windsor & Eton Riverside since June – from the town.

David Buck, Windsor resident and chairman of Steam Dreams Rail Company, said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to finish our Royal Windsor Steam Express programme, a new scheduled steam train service from Waterloo, than by supporting The Mayor’s Charity.”

The Royal Windsor Steam Express ran from June, 4 – September, 3.