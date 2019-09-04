SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Wed, 04
19 °C
Thu, 05
18 °C
Fri, 06
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Royal Windsor Steam Express supports Thames Hospice in special trip

    The Royal Windsor Steam Express took passengers on a scenic journey from Windsor & Eton Riverside Station to London Waterloo on a special trip in aid of Thames Hospice on Tuesday.

    Cllr Sayonara Luxton, Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, teamed up with the Steam Dreams Rail Company to honour her chosen charity.

    This was a rare opportunity for Windsor residents to catch the steam train - which has been running from London Waterloo to Windsor & Eton Riverside since June – from the town.

    David Buck, Windsor resident and chairman of Steam Dreams Rail Company, said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to finish our Royal Windsor Steam Express programme, a new scheduled steam train service from Waterloo, than by supporting The Mayor’s Charity.”

    The Royal Windsor Steam Express ran from June, 4 – September, 3.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved