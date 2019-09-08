Windsor on Ice in Alexandra Gardens given go-ahead for three Christmas seasons

The ice rink in Alexandra Gardens will go ahead for the next three Christmas seasons.

Applicant David Coleman, from Brighton, was given permission on Wednesday for Windsor On Ice to set up in the park beside the river at Windsor next month and run from mid-November to January 2020, and the same period for the next two years.

His plans include an additional ride and a big screen in the bandstand showing festive movies.

These plans were previously presented to councillors on a yearly basis.

Mr Coleman’s application to the Windsor Area Development Management Panel at York House said the ice rink has been a popular attraction.

“Windsor On Ice is no longer just an ice rink for the Christmas period in Alexandra Gardens.

“We are an established, well organised, Christmas event in Windsor.

“We are always striving to provide that little bit more to the general public, creating new rides and attractions, year upon year, to keep the public engaged with us and the town of Windsor itself.”

Officers recommended the plan is approved on condition its attractions do not exceed 6.5m (21ft).

Councillors voted to approve the application by seven votes to two.