In pictures: Riders saddle up for annual Horseride in the Great Park

Horse riders had a rare opportunity to ride through Windsor Great Park for a charity fundraiser at the weekend.

The Lions Club of Windsor’s Horseride in the Great Park saw more than 650 people saddle up over two days.

Horses trotted around the eight-mile cross country route with more experienced riders taking on a selection of jumps.

Organisers designed a new course this year which snaked through areas of the prestigious Deer Park and gave the animals the chance to gallop through water.

Lion Mark Fraser, event organiser, said: “I know we say this every year but the new course made this year’s event even better.

“The park is a magnificent setting and many riders aren’t normally able to ride in it.

“We are so grateful not just to all the riders who take part and enable us to raise so much money, but also to the authorities in the park who allow us the privilege of using it.”

The event is one of the community service organisation’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

Participants rode on behalf of a number of good causes including Riding for the Disabled who aim to provide life-changing experiences for disabled children and adults across the UK.