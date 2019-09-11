Alfie's Convoy and Truck Show raises more than £2000 for Help Alfie Beat Neuroblastoma

Alfie’s Convoy and Truck Show took place at Royal Windsor Racecourse on Sunday and has currently raised more than £2,400 for the Help Alfie Beat Neuroblastoma charity.

The charity was established to help 17-year-old Alfie Ward who has fought neuroblastoma three times since being diagnosed at the age of five.

“We had trucks arriving from the Saturday evening coming from all over the UK,” said event organiser Robert Holden.

“We had some truckers come over from Ireland for Alfie.”

A total of 162 trucks and vans were booked into the event meaning the show was just five trucks away from breaking the UK’s number one convoy record.

“They were on a parade and wanted to do Alfie proud they certainly did that and indeed themselves.”

Alfie led the convoy in an American truck followed by his brothers Bailey and Freddie.

Guests enjoyed music, rides and stalls and Alfie later presented trophies to selected drivers.

“We can never thank these drivers and companies enough for their selfless acts they are true heroes to us.”

Alfie’s Convoy and Truck Show will return in 2020.