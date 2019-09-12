Windsor volunteers climb UK's tallest peaks for Maidenhead charities

Ten volunteers climbed the UK’s three tallest mountains over the bank holiday weekend to raise £15,000 for three local charities.

The group of trekkers, who all work at the French consortium Groupe SEB, in Riverside Walk, Windsor, scaled Scafell Pike, Snowdon and Ben Nevis and raised double their £7,500 target.

They presented the proceeds to Thames Hospice, SportsAble and Camp Mohawk on Tuesday.

The team, who dubbed themselves the ‘peaky climbers’ after the BBC drama Peaky Blinders, was made up of Will Yates, Caroline Ross, Sonia Healy, Matt Dunn, Jack Williams, André Silva, Emma Watt, Wei Sui, Chloe Coley and Frankie Chivers.