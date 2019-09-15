Permanent hostile vehicle mitigation measures to be installed in Windsor

Permanent hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) measures will be installed from Monday, September 23.

The anti-terrorist protective measures are designed to prevent vehicle attacks.

These will be installed in Peascod Street, Sheet Street, Victoria Street, Park Street, Castle Hotel at the High Street entrance and Thames Street.

The Royal Borough collaborated with Thames Valley Police to determine the best position and type of HVM measures.

“It’s great to see these permanent measures installed, with each location’s design being unique and designed with great consideration of each area’s conservation status in mind,” said Cllr Samantha Rayner, lead member for culture, communities and Windsor.

HVM measures in Peascod Street and Sheet Street will be completed by mid-November, with the remaining four sites to be installed after Christmas.

To avoid disruption, work in Peascod Street will take place between 10am and 5pm when the road is closed to traffic.

Sheet Street will require two-way signals as work is carried out on each lane starting on Monday, October 7.