Retrospective landscaping plans at Frogmore Cottage approved

A retrospective planning application to complete external landscaping works at Frogmore Cottage has been approved by the council.

In July the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to apply for retrospective planning permission for the design after works began on a style which differed from the one approved by the council.

The application was approved on Friday, September 13.

Large parts of the work have already been completed and will now not need to be reversed.

Works include a £4,000 outside seating and cooking area with BBQ and privacy hedge to shelter the Royal residence from a nearby public footpath open three days a year.