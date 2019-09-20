Royal Borough ecology report highlights biodiversity of Windsor woodland sites

An ecology report has been published which highlights the biodiversity of three woodland sites in west Windsor.

The Royal Borough commissioned Austin Foot Ecology to conduct preliminary ecological surveys in Hemwood Dell, Wolf Lane Spinney and Castle Farm Spinney.

The report states a number of protected species and species of conservation importance are present within a 2km radius.

It also outlines management objectives to owners of the land to maximise the biodiversity value of the sites.

A desk study undertaken to support the ecological assessment classed Hemwood Dell as a Local Wildlife Site (LWS), areas scientifically-determined to be valuable wildlife zones, and a Habitat of Principal Importance (HPI) due to the presence of non-native plants, invertebrates and bird species.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle) and cabinet member for Windsor said: “These reports are a matter of understanding biodiversity in the Royal Borough so we can treat it and take care of it for the benefit of residents.”

In July the Express reported a petition had been set up to warn buyers of protection orders in place for Hemwood Dell after areas of the site were put up for sale.

The petition, set up by former councillor Ed Wilson, has now received more than 300 signatures.

He has since purchased around 20 per cent of the land.

He told the Express: “The ecology report emphasises the value of the site and we are doing everything we can to protect the area.”

Visit the Royal Borough website to read the full report and view the petition.