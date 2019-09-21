Busy Buttons creative wellbeing camps explore the Victoria era

Filmmaking, animation, puppet making, sculpturing and costume design were some of the activities youngsters got the chance to try out at Busy Buttons summer camps.

The creative wellbeing camps, run by the community interest company based at Windsor Yards, were themed around the Victorian era to mark the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth.

Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen, creative director at Busy Buttons, said: “Busy Buttons offers a specifically designed creative wellbeing programme challenging and encouraging young people to confidently explore, express and develop their skills and personalities in a safe and nurturing environment.”

The summer camps ran through the summer holidays from July until Wednesday, September 4, with extra dates added to meet demand.

“From the youngest to the teens, it’s wonderful to see how our young people have grown with us and take pride in being part of the Busy Buttons family as each time they come back there is something new for them to have fun learning,” added Louella.