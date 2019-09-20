£100k proposal to create vision for Windsor town centre

A £100,000 project to create a new vision for Windsor town centre will be discussed by councillors next week.

A proposal for a consultation to bring residents and councillors together to share ideas on how to improve the town centre for locals and tourists is set to be raised at a meeting of the Royal Borough’s cabinet on Thursday.

A report being presented at the meeting at Maidenhead Town Hall recommends the council approves a capital budget of £100,000 to create the Windsor Town Centre Vision.

“This is an opportunity to really examine Windsor town centre and see what we can achieve,” said Cllr Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for Windsor.

The existing Windsor Neighbourhood Plan and the Windsor 2030 Neighbourhood Plan both contain a vision for the town’s future and the proposed consultation aims to integrate with these projects to assist in the town’s development.

The process will also specifically target engagement for a range of groups including young people, through schools and clubs, young adults and the creative business community.

“We can do something really special in line with the work that’s already been done by the Windsor 2030 Neighbourhood Plan,” added Cllr Rayner.

Windsor 2030 is a business-led neighbourhood forum setting out a vision based on Windsor’s

heritage, economic growth and facilities.

But Cllr Helen Price (The Borough First, Clewer & Dedworth East) said she is sceptical about the project.

“Why spend more public money on a new study to build on what’s already been done?” she said.

In response, Cllr Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle) said the Wind-sor Town Centre Vision will

be an extensive consultation, with funding used to employ

consultants and professional partners.

“This will be much more detailed than Windsor 2030,” she said.

Richard Endacott, chairman of the West Windsor Residents Association, welcomed the proposal.

He said: “Windsor urgently requires inward investment to revitalise our town centre.

“We therefore welcome the news that cabinet intends on spending £100,000 on commissioning a report on a review of town centre assets, public realm, parking and transport.”

However, he did acknowledge concerns the report seemingly

ignores a 2017 consultation into Windsor Town Centre, the findings of which were not published.

“With the Windsor 2030 plan and the Windsor Neighbourhood Plan in various stages of completion, I trust there will be some ‘joined up thinking’ and that the whole of Windsor will have a full say on the plans,” he added.

“Overall it is a positive move.”