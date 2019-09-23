Hundreds take part in Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk in Windsor Great Park

Hundreds of people came to Windsor Great Park for a sponsored walk for World Alzheimer's Day.

More than 1,500 walkers were greeted with sunshine as they met by the Long Walk for the first ever Windsor Memory Walk.

Walkers could complete a 3.5km or 8.5km route with money raised going to the charity Alzheimer's Society.

Windsor mum Charlotte Tyler got to cut the ribbon for the race and was joined by her three-year-old son William Adamson and 20-month old daughter Mabel who walked in memory of their grandfather Chris - who died from a rare form of dementia in 2014 at the age of 72.

She said: “We were so honoured to cut the ribbon and had the most fantastic day.

“There was such a wonderful but emotional atmosphere - realising so many people are walking for someone they’ve lost to this cruel disease.

“William has now raised nearly £500 to help fund vital dementia research, which for a three-year-old is amazing!

“I know that every penny raised through Memory Walk will help Alzheimer’s Society improve care, find a cure, and support people affected by dementia, and I'm so proud of my family for taking part today."

Eight-year-old Ava Southwell finished first and said: “I felt really good when I crossed the finish line because I never got to meet my great granny as she died of dementia, so this was for her.

Alex Hyde-Smith, director of fundraising at Alzheimer’s Society, said: "It was a really upbeat, happy, family event.

“There were newborn babies here, people in their 80s, dogs - everyone came together to unite against dementia and you could really feel the community spirit.”

Linda Goddard, Alzheimer’s Society area manager for Berkshire, added: “Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer with someone developing it every three minutes - yet dementia research still trails far behind other health conditions, after decades of underfunding.”

Visit MemoryWalk.org.uk to find out about other events.