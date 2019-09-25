The Big Art Festival returns to Trinity St Stephen's School in Windsor

The Big Art Festival is returning for its second year at Trinity St Stephen’s School in Vansittart Road.

In collaboration with Windsor Fringe Festival, people of all ages can enjoy a range of arts-based activities including 3D Animation workshops, dance and music sessions, a junk modelling project, pebble painting and hat decorating.

“Trinity St Stephen’s has always been big on drama and the arts and this event brings the whole community together,” said Jessica Thomson, deputy chair of the PTA at Trinity St Stephen’s School.

All money raised through ticket sales will go towards the Trinity St Stephen School Association (TSSSA) and will be invested into state-of-the-art computer systems for the classrooms.

“There are so many exciting things at the event covering all age groups and activities including a collaborative art installation, a ceramic artist and of course the tea shop is always popular,” said Jessica.

Tickets cost £5 per person or £15 per family and can be purchased on the door or through the Windsor Fringe Festival.