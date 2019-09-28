Windsor Conservative Association reselects Adam Afriyie as MP candidate

The Conservative Association has re-selected Adam Afriyie as its candidate to stand for MP at the next general election.

At an executive committee meeting on Saturday, Natasha Airey, chairman of the Windsor Conservative Association, said: “I am pleased to confirm that Adam Afriyie has been re-selected by the Wind-sor Conservative Association as the Conservative Parliamentary candidate for the next general election.

“He is a hard-working MP who is committed to representing local residents and we are confident he will continue working to deliver on the commitments made by the Conservative government to the bene-fit of his constituents.”

Adam Afriyie, who has been Windsor’s MP for 14 years, will be stand again in the event of a general election, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking.