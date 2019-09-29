Plastic Free Windsor collect 12 sacks of litter on World Cleanup Day

About 40 volunteers in kayaks and canoes and on paddleboards collected 12 sacks full of litter from the River Thames on Saturday for World Cleanup Day.

Six sacks contained plastic bottles, bags and buckets. The volunteers also found 166 drink cans, 88 glass bottles, two plastic garden chairs and a ladder.

Volunteers used the Plastic Patrol app to ensure all rubbish was correctly sorted for recycling.

World Cleanup Day is a global initiative, launched in Estonia in 2008, which has inspired millions of people across 157 countries to clear litter from their beaches, rivers, forests and streets one day a year.

Plastic Free Windsor took part, along with Surfers Against Sewage, Plastic Patrol, the swan rescue centre Swan Support and the Windsor and District Canoe Club.

Phil Norris, who led Saturday’s event in the town, said: “We raised a team of around 40 volunteers who gave up a few hours to the cause and collected 12 big sacks of litter from in and around the Thames in Windsor as part of World Cleanup Day.”

Plastic Free Windsor wants Windsor to receive Surfers Against Sewage ‘Plastic Free’ status next year.