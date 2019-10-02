Windsor resident celebrates 100th birthday at King George VI Day Centre

A Windsor resident who has lived in the town since 1925 celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Evelyn Watts celebrated this milestone with friends and family at the King George VI Day Centre in Clarence Road with members of the Windsor Old People’s Residents Association.

A lover of reading, history and travelling the world, Evelyn said “I’m glad I had all those experiences as I wouldn’t be able to do that now.”

She married her husband Fred in 1966 and the couple remained together until his death in November 1997.

At 14, Evelyn got her first job in service to the Organist at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

“My secrets to a long life are growing food and walking everywhere,” said Evelyn.

The former night-time hiker walked everywhere until an accident last year left her wheelchair-bound.