Big Art Festival delights children and adults at Trinity St Stephen First School

Pebble painting, hat decorating and a junk modelling workshop were just some of the activities on offer at the Big Art Festival on Saturday.

The festival saw children and adults create unique art at Trinity St Stephen First School in Vansittart Road.

“There was a really good buzz with adults and kids all getting stuck in,” said Jess Thomson, deputy chair of the PTA at Trinity St Stephen.

Some of the activities such as the junk modelling workshop raised awareness about recycling and sustainable lifestyles.

“All the children are very keen on ecological issues,” said Jess. “We talked about the importance of sustainability which is a core value at Trinity as we use no glitter and as little plastic as possible. It’s a real local event with residents giving up their free time to help and children attending with their older siblings and grandparents.”

Boxes of clothes, recycled material and old wallpaper were used to make boats and castles.

Six students, from East Berkshire College in St Leonard’s Road, also helped out at the event.

All money raised through ticket sales will go towards the Trinity St Stephen School Association (TSSSA) to be spent on state-of-the-art computer systems for the classrooms.