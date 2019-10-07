Windsor Foodshare to open extra storage facility supported by Windsor Lions

A new storage area for Windsor Foodshare is set to open at Windsor Foodshare’s base at the Baptist church in Smiths Lane.

The extra space for donated items was largely funded by Windsor Lions, which has supported the foodbank for more than two years and helped with weekly sessions.

Foodshare co-ordinator Sarah Howard said: “We are so pleased to have this new storage area – it will make life so much easier for all the volunteers to keep track of our provisions and enable us to provide an even better service to the people who need us. We love working alongside the Windsor Lions and helping them to fulfil their motto ‘We Serve’. Together we are all making a big difference.”