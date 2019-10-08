Residents clear overgrown path by St Leonard's Hill and Illingworth

Concerned residents joined forces to clear an overgrown path connecting St Leonard’s Hill to Illingworth on Saturday.

The path is a common walkway used by school children and the group said the route posed a threat to walker as it had no lighting.

“Around 15 people worked together for around two hours to clear the alleyway of overgrown bushes, weeds and debris,” said Amanda Weedon, a Pilates teacher from Illingworth.

Cllr Helen Price (The Borough First, Clewer & Dedworth East) was approached by Illingworth resident Hamesh Sharma to help clear the path.

“We've made a good start on the weeds, I'm hoping the worst parts of the path will be repaired in the next few months, but improving the lighting is going to take a bit longer.

“There is a wonderful community spirit and I'm delighted to play my part in making things safer for residents.”

Amanda added: “Everyone had fun working together for a community aim.”

“Some neighbours supplied food and homemade cakes which kept us going through the clean-up,” said Amanda.